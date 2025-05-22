Keith Richards’ Top Picks for May 22, 2025

Keith Richards, president and chief portfolio manager, ValueTrend Wealth Management
FOCUS: technical analysis
Top Picks: BMO India Equity Index ETF, Nutrien, Aecon
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Markets gapped up on the Tariff meeting in China news. Widespread risk-on sentiment has returned, but for how long? I recommend investors remain a bit skeptical that the underlying policy disagreements will really get resolved. Also, recall that gaps represent knee-jerk market reactions to news. Sometimes they represent a new uptrend. More often, they see a retreat and “fill the gap.” A measured approach is best. We’ve been holding lots of cash, although have been slowly reducing that cash by focusing on buying positions that are less correlated to markets.
TOP PICKS:
BMO INDIA EQUITY INDEX ETF (ZID TSX)
NUTRIEN (NTR TSX)
AECON (ARE TSX)
PAST PICKS: March 12, 2025
ISHARES 20 YEAR T-BOND ETF (TLT NASD)
- Then: US$89.86
- Now: US$83.52
- Return: -7%Total Return: -6%
IMPERIAL OIL (IMO TSX)
- Then: $96.38
- Now: $98.49
- Return: 2%
- Total Return: 2%
CASH- we are about 28% cash
Total Return Average: -2%
