Keith Richards’ Top Picks for May 22, 2025

Keith Richards, president and chief portfolio manager at ValueTrend Wealth Management, shares his outlook on technical analysis.

FOCUS: technical analysis

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Markets gapped up on the Tariff meeting in China news. Widespread risk-on sentiment has returned, but for how long? I recommend investors remain a bit skeptical that the underlying policy disagreements will really get resolved. Also, recall that gaps represent knee-jerk market reactions to news. Sometimes they represent a new uptrend. More often, they see a retreat and “fill the gap.” A measured approach is best. We’ve been holding lots of cash, although have been slowly reducing that cash by focusing on buying positions that are less correlated to markets.

TOP PICKS:

BMO INDIA EQUITY INDEX ETF (ZID TSX)

NUTRIEN (NTR TSX)

AECON (ARE TSX)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ZID TSX Y N Y NTR TSX Y N Y ARE TSX Y N Y

PAST PICKS: March 12, 2025

ISHARES 20 YEAR T-BOND ETF (TLT NASD)

Then: US$89.86

Now: US$83.52

Return: -7%Total Return: -6%

IMPERIAL OIL (IMO TSX)

Then: $96.38

Now: $98.49

Return: 2%

Total Return: 2%

CASH- we are about 28% cash

Total Return Average: -2%