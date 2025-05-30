Greg Newman’s Top Picks for May 30, 2025

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod
FOCUS: North American equities and dividend stocks
Top Picks: Brookfield, Manulife Financial, Citigroup
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Are tariffs on or off? What does this mean ultimately for the U.S. Federal Reserve? Will the TACO thesis (Trump always chickens out) bait the U.S. president into behaving more draconian? Stocks are not cheap, and the economic outlook is mixed. But the big, beautiful Bill will likely be stimulative. On the whole, we believe we still need to be constructive. But caution is warranted. Have an asset allocation and buy quality.
TOP PICKS:
Brookfield Corp (BN NYSE)
Offers investors nice growth at a reasonable price.
Manulife Financial (MFC TSX)
Offers investors decent growth at a compelling price with a nice dividend.
Citigroup (C NYSE)
Offers investors nice growth at a very compelling price with a nice dividend.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BN NYSE
|Y
|Y
|Y
|MFC TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|C NYSE
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: June 14, 2024
Bombardier (BBD/B TSX)
- Then: $84.25
- Now: $95.53
- Return: 13%
- Total Return: 13%
TFI International (TFII TSX)
- Then: $188.90
- Now: $118.52
- Return: -37%
- Total Return: -36%
Amazon (AMZN NASD)
- Then: US$183.66
- Now: US$203.95
- Return: 11%
- Total Return: 11%
Total Return Average: -4%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BBD/B TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TFII TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AMZN NASD
|Y
|Y
|Y