Cole Kachur’s Top Picks for June 10, 2025

Cole Kachur, Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Manager, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth
Focus: North American stocks & ETFs
Top picks: Estee Lauder, CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF, Advanced Micro Devices
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Markets continue to move higher and are now sitting within a few percentage points of all-time highs. The trade related market pullback should be in the rearview mirror and markets should be poised to reclaim all-time highs in the months ahead.
While markets may want to move higher, policy risk from the Donald Trump government remains high. There will be periods of volatility throughout the remainder of the year, but it is our view that markets will grind higher from current levels.
- Market-moving news, fast: Get the BNN Bloomberg App now
- Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe
TOP PICKS:
Estee Lauder (EL NYSE)
CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TXF TSX)
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD NASD)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|EL NYSE
|N
|Y
|N
|TXF TSX
|Y
|Y
|N
|AMD NASD
|N
|N
|N
PAST PICKS: June 3, 2024
Dell Technologies (DELL NYSE)
Then: US$132.03
Now: US$114.52
Return: -13%
Total Return: -12%
Kraneshares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB NYSEARCA)
Then: US$29.15
Now: US$34.92
Return: 20%
Total Return: 23%
Vertiv Holdings (VERT NYSE)
Then: US$96.11
Now: US$108.05
Return: 12%
Total Return: 12%
Total Return Average: 8%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|DELL NYSE
|N
|N
|N
|KWEB NYSEARCA
|N
|N
|N
|VERT NYSE
|N
|N
|N