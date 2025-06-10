Cole Kachur’s Top Picks for June 10, 2025

Cole Kachur, portfolio manager and senior investment manager at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, shares his outlook on North American stocks and ETFs.

Cole Kachur, Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Manager, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Focus: North American stocks & ETFs

Top picks: Estee Lauder, CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF, Advanced Micro Devices

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Markets continue to move higher and are now sitting within a few percentage points of all-time highs. The trade related market pullback should be in the rearview mirror and markets should be poised to reclaim all-time highs in the months ahead.

While markets may want to move higher, policy risk from the Donald Trump government remains high. There will be periods of volatility throughout the remainder of the year, but it is our view that markets will grind higher from current levels.

TOP PICKS:

Estee Lauder (EL NYSE)

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TXF TSX)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD NASD)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND EL NYSE N Y N TXF TSX Y Y N AMD NASD N N N

PAST PICKS: June 3, 2024

Dell Technologies (DELL NYSE)

Then: US$132.03

Now: US$114.52

Return: -13%

Total Return: -12%

Kraneshares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB NYSEARCA)

Then: US$29.15

Now: US$34.92

Return: 20%

Total Return: 23%

Vertiv Holdings (VERT NYSE)

Then: US$96.11

Now: US$108.05

Return: 12%

Total Return: 12%

Total Return Average: 8%