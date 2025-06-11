S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

Specialist Gregg Maloney works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.20 points at 26,547.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.63 points at 43,023.50. The S&P 500 index was up 12.17 points at 6,050.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.72 points at 19,779.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.17 cents US compared with 73.08 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.07 at US$66.05 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.50 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$17.10 at US$3,360.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down eight cents US at US$4.82 a pound.

June 11, 2025.