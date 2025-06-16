S&P/TSX composite closes up, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index closed up Monday, helped by strength in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 64.26 points at 26,568.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 317.30 points at 42,515.09. The S&P 500 index was up 56.14 points at 6,033.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 294.39 points at 19,701.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.76 cents US compared with 73.54 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.04 at US$70.25 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 17 cents US at US$3.75 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$35.50 at US$3,417.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents US at US$4.84 a pound.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.