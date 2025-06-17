S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday, June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed down despite strength in the energy sector, while U.S. markets also moved lower over rising fears that the conflict between Israel and Iran could escalate.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 27.22 points at 26,541.39 points as sectors outside of energy fell.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 299.29 points at 42,215.80. The S&P 500 index was down 50.39 points at 5,982.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 180.12 points at 19,521.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.51 cents US compared with 73.76 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$3.02 at US$73.27 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$3.85 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$10.40 at US$3,406.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$4.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press