S&P/TSX composite closes higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed higher on Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets closed out the trading day mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.46 points at 26,559.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 44.14 points at 42,171.66. The S&P 500 index was down 1.85 points at 5,980.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.18 points at 19,546.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.14 cents US compared with 73.51 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was down 29 cents US at US$64.84 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 14 cents US at US$3.99 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.20 at US$3,408.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents US at US$4.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.