S&P/TSX composite closes lower despite gains in energy stocks

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Thursday despite strength in energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher amid growing worries the fight between Israel and Iran will escalate.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.85 points at 26,506.00.

Shares of Empire Co. Ltd. jumped 5.3 per cent after reporting results that showed its fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared to a year ago.

Meanwhile, Bank of Montreal shares closed down by less than a per cent after announcing it signed a deal to buy Toronto-based Burgundy Asset Management for $625 million.

U.S. stock and commodities markets are closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.87 cents US compared with 73.14 cents US on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.