S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading as it was weighed down by broad-based losses, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 155.81 points at 26,562.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 96.42 points at 42,992.60. The S&P 500 index was up 1.06 points at 6,093.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 58.34 points at 19,970.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.77 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.13 at US$65.50 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$4.20 at US$3,338.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.