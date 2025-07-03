S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 126.13 points at 23,180.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 206.88 points at 40,866.64. The S&P 500 index was up 23.43 points at 5,577.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.01 points at 17,695.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.32 cents US compared with 72.96 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was down 12 cents at US$75.42 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.90 at US$2,541.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$4.18 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.