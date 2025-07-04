Telecom stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite in late-morning trading

The TMX logo is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the telecom sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.30 points at 27,064.56.

The move on the Toronto market came with U.S. markets closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.48 cents US compared with 73.66 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was down 44 cents US at US$66.56 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up 40 cents US at US$3,343.30 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.