S&P/TSX composite finishes over 100 points lower, U.S. markets mixed

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 100 points to cap off Tuesday’s trading session, weighed down by losses in the basic materials sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.71 points at 26,903.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 165.60 points at 44,240.76. The S&P 500 index was down 4.46 points at 6,225.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.95 points at 20,418.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.12 cents US compared with 73.23 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was up 40 cents US at US$68.33 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$25.90 at US$3,316.90 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.