S&P/TSX composite up, U.S. stocks also rise in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Strength in the financial sector helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher, while U.S. stock markets also rose in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.54 points at 26,948.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.75 points at 44,252.51. The S&P 500 index was up 13.89 points at 6,239.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 105.81 points at 20,524.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.99 cents US compared with 73.12 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 15 cents US at US$68.48 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$3,319.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.