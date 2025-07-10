ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Harris’ Top Picks for July 10, 2025

By BNNBloomberg.ca Staff

Bill Harris, President & Portfolio Manager at Avenue Investment Management, shares his outlook on Canadian Dividend & Resource Stocks.

Bill Harris, President & Portfolio Manager, Avenue Investment Management

Focus: Canadian dividend and resource stocks

Top picks: Pembina Pipeline, Tourmaline Oil, Ausgold

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Stock market momentum remains strong given the large U.S. federal deficit and low unemployment. However, at this level, we are concerned the 10-year bond yield may increase later in the year. There are still stock specific opportunities in high dividend paying stocks. However, we are waiting for better opportunities to invest in growth stocks.

TOP PICKS:

Pembina Pipeline (PPL TSX)

Tourmaline Oil (TOU TSX)

Ausgold (AUC ASX)

DISCLOSUREPERSONALFAMILYPORTFOLIO/FUND
PPL TSXYYY
TOU TSXYYY
AUC ASXYYY

PAST PICKS: MARCH 11, 2024

Atrium (AI TSX)

Then: $11.27

Now: $11.36

Return: 0.79%

Total Return: 13%

Osisko Roylalties (OR NYSE)

Then: US$16.10

Now: US$26.71

Return: 66%

Total Return: 67%

Superior Plus (SPB TSX)

Then: $9.85

Now: $8.16

Return: -17%

Total Return: -10%

Total Return Average: 23%

DISCLOSUREPERSONALFAMILYPORTFOLIO/FUND
AI TSXYYY
OR NYSEYYY
SPB TSXYYY