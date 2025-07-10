Bill Harris’ Top Picks for July 10, 2025

Bill Harris, President & Portfolio Manager, Avenue Investment Management
Focus: Canadian dividend and resource stocks
Top picks: Pembina Pipeline, Tourmaline Oil, Ausgold
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Stock market momentum remains strong given the large U.S. federal deficit and low unemployment. However, at this level, we are concerned the 10-year bond yield may increase later in the year. There are still stock specific opportunities in high dividend paying stocks. However, we are waiting for better opportunities to invest in growth stocks.
- Market-moving news, fast: Get the BNN Bloomberg App now
- Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe
TOP PICKS:
Pembina Pipeline (PPL TSX)
Tourmaline Oil (TOU TSX)
Ausgold (AUC ASX)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|PPL TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TOU TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AUC ASX
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: MARCH 11, 2024
Atrium (AI TSX)
Then: $11.27
Now: $11.36
Return: 0.79%
Total Return: 13%
Osisko Roylalties (OR NYSE)
Then: US$16.10
Now: US$26.71
Return: 66%
Total Return: 67%
Superior Plus (SPB TSX)
Then: $9.85
Now: $8.16
Return: -17%
Total Return: -10%
Total Return Average: 23%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|AI TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|OR NYSE
|Y
|Y
|Y
|SPB TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y