S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in the base metals sector helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.06 points at 27,032.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 252.52 points at 44,710.82. The S&P 500 index was up 9.45 points at 6,272.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 40.17 points at 20,571.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.07 cents US compared with 73.03 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.31 at US$67.07 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$3,326.60 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.