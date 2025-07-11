S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stock markets also fall in late-morning trading

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange with stock symbols is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, technology and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.44 points at 27,004.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 293.38 points at 44,357.26. The S&P 500 index was down 24.54 points at 6,255.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 32.63 points at 20,598.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.03 cents US compared with 73.08 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.78 at US$68.35 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$51.40 at US$3,377.10 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.