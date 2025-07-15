S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 140.58 points at 27,058.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 237.04 points at 44,222.61. The S&P 500 index was up 1.24 points at 6,269.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 133.35 points at 20,773.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.84 cents US compared with 73.03 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was down 32 cents US at US$66.66 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$4.70 at US$3,354.40 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.