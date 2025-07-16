S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stocks also lower in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 50 points in late-morning trading as stocks in the energy, base metal and industrial sectors sagged, while U.S. markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.95 points at 27,000.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 144.68 points at 43,878.61. The S&P 500 index was down 19.56 points at 6,224.20, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.15 points at 20,614.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.86 cents US compared with 72.94 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was down 88 cents US at US$65.64 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$19.40 at US$3,356.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.