S&P/TSX composite closes higher on Wednesday, U.S. markets up

TORONTO — Gains in consumer and financial stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index to finish higher Wednesday, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.98 points at 27,416.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 507.85 points at 45,010.29. The S&P 500 index was up 49.29 points at 6,358.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 127.33 points at 21,020.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.48 cents US compared with 73.34 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was down six cents US at US$65.25 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$46.10 at US$3,397.60 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.