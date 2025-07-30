S&P/TSX composite falls nearly 170 points, U.S. markets were mixed

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index saw broad declines Wednesday while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index finished 169.92 points lower at 27,369.96 amid broad declines led by the basic materials sector.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 171.71 points at 44,461.28. The S&P 500 index was down 7.96 points at 6,362.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.38 points at 21,129.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.41 cents US compared with 72.62 cents US on Tuesday as the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 2.75 per cent Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 79 cents US at US$70 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$28.40 at US$3,352.80 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.