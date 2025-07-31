Rallies for Microsoft and Meta send Wall Street higher

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Big rallies for Microsoft and Facebook’s parent company are helping lead stocks back toward more record highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent in early trading Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points. The tech gains pushed the Nasdaq composite up 1.3 per cent.

Meta Platforms surged 12 per cent after the parent company of Facebook and Instagram crushed Wall Street’s sales and profit targets even as the company continues to pour billions of dollars into artificial intelligence.

Microsoft jumped six per cent after it also posted better results than analysts were expecting. Apple and Amazon report their results after the closing bell.

By Teresa Cerojano and Matt Ott