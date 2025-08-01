S&P/TSX composite falls along with global markets as new U.S. tariffs take effect

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down Friday along with global markets as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on numerous countries and U.S. job numbers showed signs of weakness.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 257.11 points at 27,002.67 in broad losses led by energy.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 575.39 points at 43,555.59. The S&P 500 index was down 101.80 points at 6,237.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 449.11 points at 20,673.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.53 cents US compared with 72.23 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.82 at US$67.44 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$54.70 at US$3,362.30 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug.1, 2025.