S&P/TSX composite trading higher Wednesday on broad-based gains

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was trading up more than one per cent in late-morning Wednesday on broad gains as the energy and financial sectors rose and investors cheered Shopify’s quarterly results.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 322.68 points at 27,892.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 149.43 points at 44,261.17. The S&P 500 index was up 43.23 at 6,342.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 184.16 at 21,100.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.77 cents US compared with 72.54 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 58 cents US at US$65.74 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$3,432.20 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.