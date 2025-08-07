S&P/TSX composite index lower in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index and U.S. markets were mostly lower in morning trading after tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump levied were applied to several countries.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.45 points at 27,825.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.21 points at 43,941.91. The S&P 500 index was down 69 points at 6,344.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 102.49 points at 21,271.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.75 cents US compared with 72.53 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was down 28 cents US at US$64.07 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$16.70 at US$3,450.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.