Markets

Javed Mirza’s Top Picks for August 14, 2025

By BNNBloomberg.ca Staff

Published

Javed Mirza, Technical Strategist at Raymond James, shares his outlook on Technical Analysis.

Javed Mirza, Technical Strategist, Raymond James

Focus: Technical analysis

Top picks: CT REIT, CES Energy Solutions, Capstone Copper

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Four developing technical negatives suggest that the reward/risk ratio at current levels is poor, and that an intermediate-term (one to three month) equity market corrective phase is attempting to take hold. We view an intermediate-term correction as an opportunity to add exposure as our longer-term cycle work strongly suggests a new four-year cycle (three-to-five-year cyclical bull market) is underway.

A new four-year cycle would support adding equity exposure to leadership within the more cyclically oriented areas of the market and should have upside, by time, into H2 2027/H1 2028. The following technical negatives suggest that investors should put risk control levels in place.

Short-term price momentum weakening:

The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Russell 2000 recently triggered new daily “mechanical sell” signals indicating short-term price momentum is weakening.

Negative seasonality looming:

Seasonality on the Volatility Index (VIX) supports an increase in volatility from August – October. An increase in volatility is typically a headwind for equity markets.

Global equity markets weakening:

Global equity indices are showing signs of deteriorating relative performance after leading to the upside from April – June. That’s after most global equity indices recently scored new all-time price highs consistent with a new four-year cycle taking hold.

Sentiment approaching bullish extremes:

Sentiment indicators recently approached extremes consistent with prior intermediate-term (one to three month) corrective phases.

TOP PICKS:

Javed Mirza's Top Picks: CT Real Estate Investment Trust, CES Energy Solutions & Capstone Copper Javed Mirza, Technical Strategist at Raymond James, shares his top stock picks to watch in the market.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT-U TSX)

CES Energy Solutions (CEU TSX)

Capstone Copper (CS TSX)

PAST PICKS: October 17, 2024

Javed Mirza's Past Picks: Parkland, Gibson Energy & West Fraser Timber Javed Mirza, Technical Strategist at Raymond James, discusses his past stock picks and how they're doing in the market today.

Parkland (PKI TSX)

Then: $35.33

Now: $38.57

Return: 9%

Total Return: 12%

Gibson Energy (GEI TSX)

Then: $23.88

Now: $25.54

Return: 7%

Total Return: 12%

West Fraser Timber (WFG TSX)

Then: $134.69

Now: $102.24

Return: -24%

Total Return: -23%

Total Return Average: 0%

