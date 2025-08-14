Tech stocks drive S&P/TSX composite lower

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index finished lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. markets were mostly flat.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.44 points at 27,915.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.01 points at 44,911.26. The S&P 500 index was up 1.96 points at 6,468.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.47 points at 21,710.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.43 cents US compared with 72.64 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.31 cents US at US$63.96 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$25.10 at US$3,383.20 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.