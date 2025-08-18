S&P/TSX composite finishes slightly higher

Trader Michael Milano left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index saw small gains to finish Monday’s trading session, benefiting from advances in the consumer cyclicals and non-cyclicals sectors, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.36 points at 27,922.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.30 points at 44,911.82. The S&P 500 index was flat at 6,449.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.80 points at 21,629.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.42 cents US compared with 72.43 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was up 72 cents US at US$62.70 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$4.60 at US$3,378 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2025.