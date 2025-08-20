S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.88 points at 27,866.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.57 points at 44,946.84. The S&P 500 index was down 36.04 points at 6,375.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 253.99 points at 21,060.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.14 cents US compared with 72.19 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was up 50 cents US at US$62.27 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$29.30 at US$3,388.00 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.