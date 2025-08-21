S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets down

A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

TORONTO — Strength in the energy, utility and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index rise in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.42 points at 27,972.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 93.46 points at 44,844.85. The S&P 500 index was down 10.92 points at 6,384.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 33.78 points at 21,139.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.92 cents US compared with 72.12 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was up 29 cents US at US$63.00 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$4.30 at US$3,384.20 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.