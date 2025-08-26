S&P/TSX composite up, U.S. stock markets mixed in late-morning trading

A street light on Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Strength in the industrials sector helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.42 points at 28,240.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 48.28 points at 45,234.19. The S&P 500 index was up 2.30 points at 6,441.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.54 points at 21,490.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.32 cents US compared with 72.28 cents US on Monday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$1.34 at US$63.46 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$9.30 at US$3,426.80 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.