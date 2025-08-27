Keith Richards’ Top Picks for August 27, 2025

Keith Richards, President and Chief Portfolio Manager at ValueTrend Wealth Management, shares his outlook on Technical Analysis.

Keith Richards, President and Chief Portfolio Manager, ValueTrend Wealth Management

Focus: Technical analysis

Top picks: NorthWest Healthcare REIT, Tourmaline Oil, Weatherford

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Nobody knows what the market will do. However, one can measure the relative risk vs return, and take that into consideration when managing your portfolio. I’m looking at the odds of a market pullback as higher than normal over the coming few months. Here’s why, and what ValueTrend is doing about it:

Four reasons why we see higher potential volatility ahead:

Seasonals: From August to the end of October, seasonals are usually choppy (not necessarily negative),for the TSX and SPX. That, and the VIX has its 3 biggest months meaning high volatility is possible.

High valuations: I normally don’t talk fundamentals, but…cape recently hit 39, putting it at the second highest level in history.

Leverage: For the first time ever, margin debt topped US$1 trillion and has ballooned over 25 per cent over the past year. Fully one-fifth of the leverage in the stock market has been built up just in the past year alone.

Fear of missing out: Portfolio managers are chasing the rally and putting nearly all their money to work, with cash ratios having been driven down to record lows of just 1.4 per cent. I’ve noted when managers were too exposed to the markets, this can result in sharp corrections.

Bad breadth: Top 10 stocks represent 40 per cent of S&P market cap. Literally all sectors except technology & communications have been underperforming the SPX, meaning that it’s a “one trick pony” market

The 4 Cs to invest in a potentially volatile market:

Cash: I think it’s a good idea to hold some cash to reduce risk and increase odds of opportunistic buying

Commodities: hold hard assets, including precious metals

Countries (outside of North America)— Emerging markets, European Union, Eastern nations, Japan, Asia, India, etc.

Currency: The U.S. dollar looks attractive here.

Contrarian: We are buying value, low beta, under loved/overlooked stocks.

TOP PICKS:

NorthWest Healthcare REIT (NWH-U TSX)

Tourmaline Oil (TOU TSX)

Weatherford (WFRD NASD)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND NWH-U TSX Y Y Y TOU TSX Y Y Y WFRD NASD Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JUNE 24, 2024

ARC Resources (ARX TSX)

Then: $29.69

Now: $26.52

Return: -11%

Total Return: -10%

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL NYSEARCA)

Then: US$47.20

Now: US$54.72

Return: 16%

Total Return: 16%

CASH (CASH TSX)

Then: $50.07

Now: $50.08Return: 0.02%

Total Return: 0.44%

Total Return Average: 2%