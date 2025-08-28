S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading Thursday, U.S. stock markets mixed

A person takes a photo of the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — The financial sector helped weigh down Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading on Thursday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 64.36 points at 28,368.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.72 points at 45,464.51. The S&P 500 index was down 4.43 points at 6,476.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 39.89 points at 21,630.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.66 cents US compared with 72.35 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was down 31 cents US at US$63.84 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$16.40 at US$3,465 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.