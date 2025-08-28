World shares are mixed after U.S. stocks creep higher ahead of Nvidia earnings report

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

MANILA, Philippines — World shares were mixed Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street lifted the S&P 500 to another all-time high ahead of computer chipmaker Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings report.

The future for S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, oil prices declined.

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX climbed 0.4 per cent to 24,144.65 while Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 per cent to 9,240.75. In Paris, the CAC 40 jumped 1.1 per cent to 7,825.28.

In China, shares in computer chipmaker Cambricon Technologies soared 15.7 per cent to 1,587.91 yuan (US$222), becoming the priciest stock on Shanghai’s exchange as it surpassed Kweichou Moutai’s stock, which slipped to 1,446 yuan (US$202) a share. Cambricon’s shares have jumped after it reported its revenue and profit expanded many fold in the first half of the year, helped by the Chinese government’s support for domestic semiconductor makers.

The Shanghai Composite index surged 1.1 per cent to 3,843.60. It has been trading near decade-high levels on heavy buying by institutional investors.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.8 per cent to 24,998.82, led by losses for technology companies like food delivery company Meituan. Its shares dropped 10.3 per cent while e-commerce giant JD.com declined 5per cent. Such companies have seen demand sag as Chinese consumers cut back on spending.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.7 per cent to 42,828.79. It has been trading near record levels, despite friction with Washington over a preliminary trade agreement that has yet to be finalized. Top trade envoy Ryohei Akazawa abruptly postponed a trip to the U.S. capital planned for Thursday in the latest sign of trouble over the deal setting tariffs on Japanese exports at 15 per cent, a policy that has yet to come into effect.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3 per cent to 3,196.32 after the Bank of Korea kept its policy rate unchanged at 2.5 per cent for the second review in a row.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2 per cent higher to 8,980.00. India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.9 per cent, reopening following a public holiday after higher U.S. tariffs on the country’s exports took effect on Wednesday.

Taiwan’s TAIEX shed 1.2 per cent.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent, nudging past the record high it set two weeks ago to close at 6,481.40.

The Dow industrials rose 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq composite closed 0.2 per cent higher at 21,590.14.

Technology companies led the way higher, outweighing declines in communication services and other sectors.

After the market closed, Nvidia’s quarterly report showed its earnings and revenue topped Wall Street analysts’ forecasts, though the company noted that sales of its artificial intelligence chipsets rose at a slower pace than analysts anticipated. The stock fell 3.2 per cent in after-hours trading after having slipped 0.1 per cent during the regular session.

Investors consider Nvidia a barometer for the strength of the boom in artificial intelligence because the company makes most of the chips that power the technology. Its heavy weighting also gives Nvidia outsized influence as a bellwether for the broader market.

In other dealings early Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude dropped 48 cents to $63.67 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 47 cents to $66.97 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 147.24 Japanese yen, down from 147.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1639 from $1.1640.

Teresa Cerojano, The Associated Press