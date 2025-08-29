S&P/TSX composite rises in late-morning trading Friday, U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO — The financial and metals sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading on Friday, while U.S. stock markets were down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.02 points at 28,482.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 182.75 points at 45,454.15. The S&P 500 index was down 44.04 points at 6,457.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 228.94 points at 21,476.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.79 cents US compared with 72.70 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude oil contract was down 57 cents US at US$64.03 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$34.50 at US$3,508.80 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025.