Bukele Plans to Continue Buying Bitcoin in Defiance of IMF

(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said his government would continue to buy Bitcoin even after inking a deal with the International Monetary Fund that was expected to halt accumulation of the digital currency.

“No, its not stopping,” Bukele wrote on X, in reference to talk about the government’s Bitcoin purchases coming to an end.

“If it didn’t stop when the world ostracized us and most ‘bitcoiners’ abandoned us, it won’t stop now, and it won’t stop in the future,” Bukele added.

The defiant posts come after the IMF executive board approved a 40-month, $1.4 billion extended fund facility for El Salvador on February 26. In its report on the program, published on Monday, the IMF said that as part of the deal, the country had “committed not to accumulate Bitcoin and not to issue nor guarantee any type of Bitcoin-indexed or denominated public debt or tokenized instruments.”

Since finalizing that deal, though, El Salvador has added 12 Bitcoin to their reserve fund, according to data published by the government’s Bitcoin Office — and just bought the latest on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the IMF said that the recent increases touted by the Bitcoin Office were “consistent” with the objectives laid out in the IMFs agreement with El Salvador, but did not comment on Bukele’s public statements.

After the initial publication of this story, the IMF said the fund “just consulted with the authorities, and they have assured us that the recent increase in Bitcoin holdings in the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund is consistent with agreed program conditionality.”

Bond and cryptocurrency analysts expressed confusion about how the purchases would not conflict with the recent agreement between the IMF and El Salvador.

The director of the country’s Bitcoin office, Stacy Herbert, questioned on X whether observers should believe the IMF.

Bukele pushed to make Bitcoin legal tender in 2021 and announced plans to purchase one Bitcoin a day. Since then, after initially declining, the price of Bitcoin has gone up significantly.

The government has spent roughly $290 million to acquire Bitcoin, according to estimates by Bloomberg. The country’s Bitcoin Office says it has 6,101 Bitcoin, which would now be worth around $540 million.

Bukele has looked like more of a trend-setter since President Donald Trump announced his plans to create a US cryptocurrency reserve last year. Just last weekend, Trump said that he intends to move ahead with a reserve that would hold multiple crypto tokens in addition to Bitcoin.

But the price of Bitcoin has fallen back significantly in recent weeks amid a larger shift away from risky assets.

Before Bukele’s comments this week, his government appeared to be backing away from some of the big plans he had previously laid out.

In January, El Salvador’s congress repealed an article of the law that allowed taxes to be paid in Bitcoin and backtracked on the previous legislation that had made it legal tender and mandatory for business to accept it as a form of payment.

As part of the agreement with the IMF, the government committed to publishing financial statements for the nation’s digital wallet called Chivo, and addresses of all cold e-wallets owned by the government.

