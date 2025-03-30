Crypto’s Trumpian embrace is leaving bitcoin’s big rival behind

Vitalik Buterin was long viewed as the wunderkind of the cryptocurrency world.

The gawky, playful founder of Ethereum — known for his rainbow-colored, animal-themed shirts — created the biggest competitor to Bitcoin and offered a techno-utopian vision that was supposed to change the financial system and our everyday digital lives.

But after capturing the imaginations of both corporate America and Wall Street, Buterin’s project is now struggling to deliver on its early promise as it enters its second decade, having fallen out of step in an industry transformed by the embrace of Donald Trump. Developers have been fleeing, early followers are angry and the token on the network — Ether — has lagged both Bitcoin and its smaller competitors.

The pressure on Buterin, who is now 31, has spilled into the open as complaints about his leadership have become louder.

“If you ‘keep the pressure on,’ then you are creating an environment that is actively toxic to top talent,” he wrote to one critic of the Ethereum Foundation, which was created to help oversee the development of the software that underpins the digital token. “YOU ARE MAKING MY JOB HARDER.”

The anger is a departure from Buterin’s reputation as one of the more even-keeled actors in the chaotic crypto industry. His moments of agitation underscore just how many challenges Ethereum is confronting as the practical utility of cryptocurrencies and their blockchain ledgers has been overwhelmed by memes and rampant speculation, now with the imprimatur of the president.

Ethereum is still the second biggest cryptocurrency, with all outstanding Ether worth some $225 billion. But Ether has fallen about 44 pre cent in 2025, poised for its worst quarterly drop since the bear market in 2022. Over the past year, while Bitcoin is up 30 per cent, Ethereum is down 45 per cent and it is losing its lead over competitors.

The active developers working on Ethereum-related software fell about 17 per cent last year, according to a December report from Electric Capital. By contrast, Solana, the digital token that has been the most direct rival to Ethereum — and the host to many popular memecoins, including Trump’s — was one of the top ecosystems for new developers in 2024, with 83 per cent year-over-year growth.

Standard Chartered analysts put out a report this month slashing its year end forecast for Ether by 60 per cent, noting that “its dominance has been waning for some time” due to “something of an identity crisis.”

At the end of a conference in San Francisco this month, Buterin recognized the unrealized promises but pushed back against the people expecting swift change.

“The only thing that can move Ethereum forward at this point is things that give long term value in a way where you can clearly see that the value is coming from a thing that is actually sustainable — like actual use for people,” he said.

Global Computer

Buterin, who grew up in Russia and then Canada, wrote the Ethereum white paper in 2014, not long after dropping out of college, with the goal of improving on the shortcomings he saw in Bitcoin. His hope was to create what he referred to as a shared global computer outside the control of any company or government.

The ledger, or blockchain, underpinning Ethereum, was designed so that it could handle digital contracts and serve as the infrastructure for a host of decentralized digital applications. Investors bought into that vision and Ether skyrocketed during the crypto booms of 2017 and 2021, as developers built thousands of applications on top of the blockchain, ranging from silly cat games to more wonky prediction markets and lending programs.

Ethereum gained such a following in part because of Buterin’s idealistic, often gnomic pronouncements, and his methodical oversight of the software and network. While it was a hotbed for rampant speculation, Buterin himself showed little interest in material wealth and lived out of a backpack despite owning a stash of Ether tokens that has grown to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

His monkish identity has been less of a good fit in the new environment ushered in by the president. After Trump embraced crypto and pushed the government to begin holding tokens, the leaders of many projects rushed to donate and otherwise show support for Trump, with many attending the inauguration and posing for photos with the president.

Buterin, in contrast has kept a studied distance. Just after the inauguration he said on social media that he had no interest in making some sort of “vibez pivot” to what he referred to as the “bronze aged mindset” — the hypermasculine philosophy that has become popular with both crypto enthusiasts and the Trump crowd.

The clash became most apparent after Trump and his business associates issued the $Trump memecoin, which began spinning off millions in fees. Buterin quickly took to X to slam “politician coins” as “a perfect bribery vehicle” and “risky to democracy.”

“Now, the most powerful people in the world are cheering on the idea of anyone creating tokens for anything, at any scale,” he wrote.

Buterin declined a request for further comment from Bloomberg News.

Left Out

Buterin and Ethereum have, not surprisingly, been far from the action as Trump has moved forward with his efforts to create a more friendly environment for cryptocurrencies in Washington.

Buterin and his community were conspicuously absent when Trump brought together several industry leaders at the White House for a summit in early March. The son of Steve Witkoff — one of Trump’s closest business and political associates — tried to reassure the Ethereum community that he would represent their interests at the event.

Ethereum’s lack of a strong voice in Washington is a result of Buterin’s longer term push to make the network and the community as decentralized as possible — to stay in tune with the original ideas that gave rise to Bitcoin and Ethereum. But what used to be viewed as a strength has become a liability.

Vivek Raman, a cryptocurrency researcher and executive, said the new environment “created a difficult playing field for Ethereum, which has been very neutral.”

“I think part of the criticism is people expected Ethereum — which is like the internet, a decentralized network — to step up, and be involved in politics and be involved with institutions. And that is literally not really possible,” Raman said.

Raman recently founded an organization with funding from Buterin, called Etherealize, that is designed to give Ethereum a voice on Wall Street and in Washington.

Blockchain Blues

The problems for Ethereum, though, are not just a matter of politics and lobbying. Not long ago, Wall Street was abuzz with talk about the lending and trading programs being built on Ethereum that were supposed to create a more seamless, efficient financial system — the so-called DeFi movement.

While critics have questioned the real-life utility of these applications, some have gained traction. The most notable success has been stablecoins, the asset-backed tokens like Tether and USDC that move across national borders on blockchains while avoiding the volatility of cryptocurrencies. Most popular stablecoins operate on Ethereum in some form.

Even stablecoins, though, have failed to gain much use outside of speculative trading, and the occasional money laundering operation. Michael Novogratz, the founder of Galaxy Digital, and one of Ethereum’s biggest boosters on Wall Street, acknowledged in a recent podcast that the progress on DeFi projects has been much slower than expected.

“Building these decentralized systems on top of these blockchains has proven harder than we thought,” Novogratz said. “Lots of people have tried and failed.”

The same problems have plagued the push to build what is referred to as Web3 — a new, more decentralized and privacy-focused version of the internet. These applications have been slow to take off, and to the degree that blockchain projects have caught on, it has often been for speculative tokens tied to internet memes. In this realm, the most popular new projects — such as Trump’s meme coin — have chosen Solana, which offers faster transaction times and cheaper fees.

Solana had almost twice as many active addresses as the Ethereum ecosystem in February, and more than five times as many transactions, according to data compiled by the cryptocurrency company Grayscale.

Ethereum Foundation

Many users have placed blame for Ethereum’s falling market share on the foundation that Buterin helped create to oversee technical development. Critics have said that the foundation has been slow to move forward with updates to the network that could have made it more competitive.

“A lot of people interpret its actions as complacent,” said Armani Ferrante, the founder of the crypto exchange Backpack, who was an Ethereum developer before moving his work to Solana.

There has been particular concern that the foundation has pushed forward without enough regard for the price of Ether. To make payments cheaper, Buterin and the foundation made changes that move transactions onto so-called Layer 2 blockchains that operate on top of Ethereum. This shift has taken activity and fees away from the underlying Ethereum network. Standard Chartered cited these issues to explain its falling expectations for Ether’s price.

“There’s a practical reality: people want to go where they feel there’s growth,” said Jill Gunter, chief strategy officer for Ethereum developer Espresso Systems. “That’s been a challenge for Ethereum when the whole community for a very long time dismissed any kind of a focus on price.”

The foundation did not respond to a request for comment. But to address the critics, Buterin and the foundation hired two new co-executive directors earlier this month. In the midst of the fighting, Buterin said that the foundation needs to find a new path forward. He made it clear, though, that he only wants the change to go so far.

“I see people saying things like, ‘Oh, Ethereum, by caring about idealistic things and improving the world is out of touch with reality,‘” he told an interviewer in December. “If the goal of blockchains now is just being a casino, then that’s not even a thing that I feel excited about being a part of.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.