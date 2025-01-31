Loonie Traders Position for Volatility on Eve of Tariffs

The Canadian dollar saw a slight slip followed by a rally following Trump's comments at Davos. Corpay strategist Karl Schamota explains what the means.

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are positioning for excessive volatility in the Canadian dollar, in the hours before President Donald Trump is expected to unleash his first wave of US import tariffs.

The cost to hedge against price swings in the loonie over the next week rose to the highest since October 2022 on Friday. It’s at the fifth-most expensive level since 2016, setting aside the pandemic years. Sentiment as captured by so-called risk reversals reached the most bearish on the loonie in nearly five years.

At a rate of 25%, US tariffs would risk causing a deep recession that could force the Bank of Canada to lower interest-rates much further than planned. The options premium to hedge for loonie swings — as measured by the spread between implied and realized volatility — climbed to the second highest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Canadian dollar rose 0.1% to C$1.4475 per US dollar as of 8:49 a.m. in New York after data showed the Canadian economy gained strength at the end of last year. Advance data suggested gross domestic product grew 0.2% in December, a reversal from a 0.2% decline in November. The loonie fell to a near five-year low against the dollar Thursday.

Immediate tariffs could trigger a 2%-4% drop in the loonie, depending on whether oil is included, while a slower and softer implementation could make for a 1%-2% advance, according to Europe-based traders who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

