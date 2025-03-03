Canada, Mexico currencies drop as Trump confirms looming tariffs

The loonie dropped as much as 0.5 per cent to 1.453 on Monday, Mar. 3, 2025

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso slumped after President Donald Trump confirmed 25 per cent tariffs on products from both nations will begin Tuesday.

The loonie dropped as much as 0.5 per cent to 1.453 and peso slid 0.9 per cent to 20.75 against the US dollar on Monday, the weakest levels since Trump’s previous tariff deadline — for early February — caused traders to sell the Canadian and Mexican currencies. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index pared an earlier loss to be down just 0.4 per cent.

The moves came as Trump told reporters on Monday that there was no room for Canadian or Mexican officials to negotiate a reprieve from the levies, which are slated to go into effect on March 4.

“Markets had expected some concessions — either another punt or a lower-than-25 per cent tariff rate,” said Shaun Osborne, the chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.

