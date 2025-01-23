Gold Pares Losses as Traders Weigh Trump Comments, Tariff Risks

The casting of 12 kg gold ingots in the foundry. The Prioksky Non-Ferrous Metals Plant in Kasimov, Russia, December 9, 2021.

(Bloomberg) -- Gold pared losses after President Donald Trump reiterated his tariff threats and urged lower interest rates as he addressed world leaders gathered in Davos on Thursday.

Trump said he would demand an immediate drop in interest rates, which he said had ratched up deficits and resulted in what he cast as economic calamity under the tenure of his predecessor, Joe Biden. Bullion recouped some of its early losses as the dollar whipsawed following Trump’s comments. Lower borrowing costs are typically bullish for precious metals.

Gold prices have been supported by increasing haven demand as investors weigh the new administration’s potentially fraught relations with other countries. The president has identified China, the EU, Canada and Mexico as potential targets for import levies, though there is uncertainty over whether he will follow through with the threats.

The Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting cycle starting late last year helped the precious metal register its best year since 2010. Economists see Trump’s policies fanning inflation and potentially hurting economic growth. And that may complicate the Fed’s rate-cutting path because if inflation spirals, policymakers may have to raise rates to contain price pressures, which would cloud the outlook for gold. Lower rates typically benefit bullion as it pays no interest. Monetary policy is set by the US central bank and the president has no say in where interest rates go.

The precious metal slipped earlier after the latest data showed the number of Americans on benefit rolls climbed to a more than three-year high, while first-time applications for US unemployment insurance edged slightly higher.

Gold lost 0.1% to $2,754.39 an ounce as of 12:26 p.m. in New York. Silver and platinum fell, while palladium gained.

