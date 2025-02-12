Barrick Gold reports US$2.14B profit for 2024, up from $1.27B in 2023

Barrick Gold Corp. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, July 22, 2024. Stocks rebounded after their worst week since April as investors looked beyond Joe Biden ending his reelection campaign to focus on the start of the tech earnings season.

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. says it earned US$2.14 billion in 2024, up from $1.27 billion a year earlier, helped by higher gold and copper prices. The gold miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to $1.22 per diluted share for the year, up from 72 cents US per diluted share in 2023.

Revenue for the year totalled $12.92 billion, up from $11.40 billion.

Gold sales for the year totalled nearly 3.8 million ounces, down from four million ounces in 2023, while the realized price rose to $2,397 per ounce, up from $1,948 a year earlier.

‘Show me the money’: Record gold price is test for top miners

Copper sales totalled 177,000 tonnes last year, down from 185,000 tonnes in 2023, while the company’s realized copper price amounted to $4.15 per pound in 2024, up from $3.85 a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned $1.26 per share in 2024, up from an adjusted profit of 84 cents US per share in 2023.

Barrick also announced plans to buy back up to $1 billion worth of its shares over the next 12 months. The company repurchased $498 million worth of its shares under its 2024 buy back program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.