Barrick signs deal to end Mali gold mine dispute, Reuters says

Barrick Gold Corp. signed an agreement with Mali’s government to end a dispute over its mining assets in the country, according to a report from Reuters. The company’s shares jumped.
The Canadian company signed the agreement and is waiting for Mali to approve the deal, and an official announcement could come as early as Thursday, Reuters said Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Barrick suspended operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in January after Mali’s government started removing gold from the mine and blocking shipments out of the country. Mali’s government has accused Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow of money laundering.
Jacob Lorinc, Bloomberg News