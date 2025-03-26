Construction begins on new gold mine in northern Manitoba

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks with media before at a First Ministers Meeting at the National War Museum Friday, March 21, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

LYNN LAKE, Man. — Ground has broken on a gold mining project in northern Manitoba.

Premier Wab Kinew was among the officials at a ceremony marking the start of construction on the mine near Lynn Lake, a town more than 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Kinew says it’s the first new mine to open in Manitoba in 15 years.

Officials say the mine will be run by Toronto-based Alamos Gold and will have a lifespan of 27 years.

The project will involve two mine sites, which the Manitoba government says will create over 600 jobs while it’s being built and sustain about 450 jobs during its operation.

The province says Alamos signed an agreement with the Marcel Colomb First Nation in 2023 to share revenue, as well as provide jobs and training under a policy to prioritize hiring local.

Marcel Colomb First Nation Chief Delhia Hart called the groundbreaking event “historic.”

“After years of living in the outskirts of a mining town in our own traditional lands, it’s the first time our nation has been involved in a mining project since industry came into our traditional lands,” Hart said in a statement.

“The new mining partners will help with the economic growth and prosperity for our nation well into the future for our grandchildren and future generations to come.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.