Gold drops to two-week low as trade hopes curb haven appeal

Gold dropped to a two-week low on signs of potential trade-talk progress between the U.S. and several other nations, quelling demand for a haven despite worries about weakening economies.

Prices slipped as much as 2.1 per cent as investors weighed improving sentiment on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade representative said he was nearing an announcement of a first tranche of deals. A report that the U.S. had reached out to Beijing through various channels added to the optimism.

Bullion is still up 23 per cent this year after hitting a record above US$3,500 last week before losing some ground. The ascent has been driven mainly by investors taking refuge in the haven asset as Trump’s fast-evolving trade policy upended markets and stoked fears of a global slowdown. Speculative demand in China and central-bank buying has also supported gains.

Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy contracted at the start of the year for the first time since 2022 due to a monumental pre-tariffs import surge. That saw traders boost wagers on four quarter-point rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year to help prevent a recession. Lower rates are typically positive for bullion as it pays no interest.

Looking ahead, a key monthly U.S. jobs report due Friday will shed more light on the initial effects from Trump’s trade policies on the economy.

Spot gold was two per cent lower at $3,223.51 an ounce by 10:39 a.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent. Silver fell by more than one per cent and platinum edged lower. Palladium was little changed.

With assistance from Jack Ryan.

Sybilla Gross, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.