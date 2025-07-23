Freeport-McMoRan beats quarterly profit on higher copper and gold prices

Gold nuggets and bars are shown in undated handout photo (AP Photo/Newmont Mining)

Miner Freeport-McMoRan beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher copper and gold prices helped offset lower production. The company’s shares rose 1.6 per cent to US$40.54 in pre-market trade.

The results come against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports, from August 1.

Freeport could be a big beneficiary, seeing as much as US$1.6-billion boost to annual profit, given its position as the largest U.S. producer with more expansion options than rivals.

Following the announcement, COMEX copper prices jumped roughly 25 per cent above global benchmarks, widening the price spread between domestic and international markets.

Freeport, which supplies about 70 per cent of U.S. refined copper, said it expects to sell 1.3 billion pounds from its domestic mines in 2025.

The company said U.S. tariffs in effect and announced so far have not had a material impact on second-quarter, but warned of a roughly five per cent increase in the cost of U.S. purchases if suppliers pass along tariff-related expenses.

Quarterly average realized price for copper was US$4.54 per pound, up 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, while average realized price for gold was US$3,291 per ounce, up about 43 per cent.

However, second-quarter copper production dropped around seven per cent to 963 million recoverable pounds, from a year earlier.

The company reported an adjusted profit of 54 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 45 cents, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila