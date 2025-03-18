Nasdaq unveils plan to open a regional headquarters in Dallas

Nasdaq Inc. said it will open a new regional headquarters in Dallas to serve as a hub for clients in Texas, and is planning additional investments in the state.

The exchange operator generates more than $750 million in revenue in Texas and the US Southeast, and has about 800 clients in the state, the New York-based company said in a statement Tuesday. More than 200 Nasdaq-listed companies have headquarters in Texas, representing $1.98 trillion in market capitalization as of December.

“Nasdaq is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the Texas economy,” Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said in the statement. “With our regional headquarters in Dallas, we look forward to further deepening our relationships with clients.”

In September, Nasdaq unveiled plans to reorganize its listing business into three regional divisions to be led by senior executives amid efforts to capture demand for initial public offerings at a local level. The exchange business will have an East Coast region, a West Coast segment and a Texas, southern US and Latin America division, according to a company memo at the time.

The New York Stock Exchange also plans to start an equities exchange in Texas, it said last month, expanding in a state known for its lower taxes and looser regulations. NYSE said it will reincorporate its NYSE Chicago operations in Texas and will launch the fully electronic exchange in Dallas, pending regulatory filings. The exchange will serve companies from Texas and around the world, it said.

