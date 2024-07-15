Oil Wavers With Trump Attack and Chinese Economic Data in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses following an assassination attempt on Republican presidential contender Donald Trump, while more lackluster economic data from China piled the pressure on Beijing to boost confidence at a major policy meeting this week.

Brent traded near $85 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was above $82. The attack on the former president injected more uncertainty into the US election race, while investors ratcheted up wagers that he would win back the White House, aiding the dollar and weighing on treasuries.

China’s appetite for raw materials including crude has shrunk over the first six months of the year, raising concerns over demand. The nation’s GDP growth slid to the smallest in five quarters. The International Energy Agency has cautioned that China’s slowdown is weighing on global oil consumption growth.

Headline oil price swings have been lackluster of late, with one gauge of volatility falling to the lowest level since 2015. Still, other markers have moved significantly, with key timespreads that provide a gauge of market health surging last week, indicating tighter supplies.

“Oil has multiple cross-currents to navigate, with macro drivers, including poor Chinese economic data and higher US yields proving the more prominent factors in preventing a short term progression higher in oil prices,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, group head of research at Onyx Capital Group.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Third Plenum this week, setting the nation’s broad economic and political priorities, will be closely watched for clues on the growth trajectory in the world’s largest crude importer.

