Oil Holds Advance After US Crude Stockpiles Post Another Drop

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains — after the biggest daily jump in a month — as US crude stockpiles logged their third consecutive weekly decline.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $83 a barrel, little changed after advancing 2.6% Wednesday. Nationwide inventories shrank by 4.87 million barrels last week to the lowest level since February.

Supply concern was also reflected in soaring timespreads. And in Canada, wildfires once again threatened oil-sands production, which could put piped shipments to the US at risk.

Oil has risen this year on OPEC+ production cutbacks, which have offset increased output from nations outside the cartel. Expectations for looser US monetary policy have also aided crude, both by boosting appetite for risk assets and weakening the US dollar. A cheaper greenback makes commodities priced in the currency more attractive for most buyers.

“Judging by the resilience of the crude-oil contracts and the steepening backwardation, refiners are betting on an imminent improvement in product demand,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM. “Financial demand is unambiguously healthy as rate-cut expectations are on the ascent.”

In recent days, US prices have gained at a faster pace than the global Brent benchmark. That’s left WTI with its smallest discount relative to Brent since October.

