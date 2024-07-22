Oil Steadies as Traders Weigh Fallout of Biden Quitting US Race

A Canadian Natural pumpjack near Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Earlier this year, the BC Energy Regulator warned of the impact of persistent drought on the oil and gas sector, with drought levels in the north east at levels four and five as of May 23. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after the biggest drop since June as investors weighed the fallout from US President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection, while wildfires menaced some production in Canada.

Global benchmark Brent hovered just below $83 a barrel after a decline Friday that was propelled in part by technical traders. Biden abandoned his bid for a second term as concerns mounted he couldn’t beat Donald Trump, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

In Canada, a blast of heat across the Alberta oil patch has triggered a wave of wildfires. An estimated 348,000 barrels a day of production are at risk, according to local wildfire and Alberta Energy Regulator data.

Oil has pushed higher this year as OPEC+ reined in output, setting the scene for a drawdown in global stockpiles over the Northern Hemisphere summer. Geopolitical tensions have also contributed, with the Israel-Hamas war and clashes with Iranian-backed groups including the Houthis in Yemen sparking concerns of regional instability that could threaten supply.

Israel struck targets around the Houthi-held Red Sea port of Hodeidah over the weekend, in retaliation for a drone attack on Tel Aviv. The airstrikes were aimed at facilities including fuel-storage sites, with a Houthi-run television channel showing flames and smoke raging at the installations it said were hit.

--With assistance from Yongchang Chin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.