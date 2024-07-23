Oil Extends Decline With Focus on US Stockpiles and China Demand

The Phillips 66 Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington, California, US, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Phillips 66 is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 26. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third session as traders waited for fresh clues on market balances, including the outlook for US stockpiles.

Global benchmark Brent dropped below $82 a barrel after shedding more than 3% during the previous two sessions. The decline came amid sales by algorithmic traders that have exacerbated the downward pressure driven by doubts about Chinese demand.

Key timespreads that gauge market strength have eased in recent days, pointing to cooling concerns about tight supply.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute will issue its estimate for weekly shifts in US inventories later Tuesday, followed by a government breakdown on Wednesday. Nationwide crude stockpiles have dropped for the past three weeks, hitting the lowest level since February.

Crude prices remain higher year-to-date, helped by OPEC+ supply cutbacks and expectations for lower US interest rates, perhaps as soon as September. Political risks remain front and center as investors weigh the implications of US President Joe Biden dropping his reelection bid.

“Oil is starting to feel as if it is heading for the doldrums,” John Evans, an analyst at brokerage PVM, said in an email. Concerns about demand “give pause for those on the lookout for a print above $90/barrel in Brent.”

