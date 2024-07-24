Oil Snaps Three-Day Drop as Report Points to US Stockpile Draw

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, snapping a run of losses, after an industry report indicated that US crude inventories fell for a fourth week.

Brent rose above $81 a barrel after shedding almost 5% over the previous three sessions, with West Texas Intermediate touched $78. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported stockpiles shrank by 3.86 million barrels, with a drop also seen at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.

If confirmed by official US government figures later Wednesday, the decline would be the longest stretch since September.

Oil’s recent bout of weakness has come amid concerns about softer demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, with technical traders compounding the downward pressure. Still, futures remain higher year-to-date, as OPEC+ presses on with output curbs, with a Bloomberg tally of Russian flows showing exports dropping to the lowest since December.

Russia also plans to make extra crude output cuts in October and November — and also between March and September of next year — to compensate for overproduction earlier this year, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday.

“Last night’s across-the-board declines reported by the API is a welcome start” to a recovery in prices, said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM. “The weakening of the WTI and Brent structure in the last 3-4 days might be an admission from refiners that the summer leap in consumption is simply not taking place.”

Elsewhere on the supply side, a rash of wildfires across Canada’s oil patch were threatening almost 10% of the region’s oil production. There were 170 blazes burning in Alberta alone, with more than 50 of them out of control.

